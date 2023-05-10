SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive

The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back to prison for the 2002 shooting death of Carl "Dash" Smalls Jr. in Columbia.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A new reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of a convicted killer whose early release from prison was overturned.

Jeroid Price, 43, is wanted as a fugitive after the South Carolina Supreme Court ordered him to return to custody to serve the remainder of a 35-year sentence in the killing of Charleston native Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday morning a $30,000 for information that leads to Price’s capture and return to prison.

Price was released after serving 19 years of that 35-year sentence in March under a sealed court order. But the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned the early release in a 3-2 vote in late April.

The day after the Supreme Court decision, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott offered a $5,000 reward, saying that since he had not surrendered himself to authorities, he was then considered a fugitive.

Price is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs an estimated 240 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SLED at 866-472-8477 or email them at tips@sled.sc.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Sewer District voted unanimously Monday night to terminate a contract that...
North Charleston councilwoman voted off property
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom at home recovering after wedding night crash that killed bride, mother says
Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years
A high school student is facing a criminal charge after a bathroom fight sent a fellow student...
Goose Creek Police charge student in fight that sent classmate to hospital

Latest News

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is putting Union Pier on its most endangered...
Charleston’s Union Pier placed on endangered places list
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina House agrees to larger state worker raises
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police charge student in fight that sent classmate to hospital
The city of Georgetown says an audit is underway after discovering some commercial properties...
City of Georgetown finds issues with stormwater billing, audit underway