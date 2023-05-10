Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A new reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of a convicted killer whose early release from prison was overturned.

Jeroid Price, 43, is wanted as a fugitive after the South Carolina Supreme Court ordered him to return to custody to serve the remainder of a 35-year sentence in the killing of Charleston native Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday morning a $30,000 for information that leads to Price’s capture and return to prison.

Price was released after serving 19 years of that 35-year sentence in March under a sealed court order. But the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned the early release in a 3-2 vote in late April.

The day after the Supreme Court decision, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott offered a $5,000 reward, saying that since he had not surrendered himself to authorities, he was then considered a fugitive.

Price is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs an estimated 240 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SLED at 866-472-8477 or email them at tips@sled.sc.gov.

