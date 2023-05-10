Beaufort awarded multi-million dollar grant for stormwater projects

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Beaufort will receive it’s second largest grant in the last month for stormwater infrastructure needs in the King Street area.

The City says the $9.4 million grant is awarded by the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority’s South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program.

The grant requires a $1.66 million match which the City will fund from American Rescue Plan monies that was set to the side for stormwater improvements, a news release states.

Last month the City was told that the South Carolina Office of Resilience will give it a $7.5 million grant for improvements in Charles and Craven Streets and Port Republic and Carteret Streets drainage areas, city officials say.

The City says it was also granted $800,000 for drainage issues on Bayard Street.

These drainage areas are part of the Downtown-The Pointe Stormwater Drainage Project the City started to study and address in 2021, a news release states.

Officials say that in the study of all the areas identified, King Street’s drainage area needed the most amount of work and was expected to cost more than $10 million.

At the City Council regular meeting Tuesday Mayor Stephen Murray says the grant is “remarkable” and thanks all of those involved in securing the grant, a news release states.

The City says King Street’s drainage area work is expected to include four projects that will give improved drainage.

The project includes installing new drainage infrastructure, rerouting existing pipes, upsizing pipes and installing a stormwater pumpstation, according to the City.

“We are in a rare period where sizeable grant opportunities are available to help fund critical infrastructure projects,” City Manager Scott Marshall says. “I’m proud of the way our team has been able to capitalize on these opportunities and leverage them for the good of the City.”

More information about the project is expected to be presented to City Council on May 23, a news release states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.