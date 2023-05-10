SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bill aiming to strengthen SC DUI laws passes

A bill, S.36, was passed by the state Senate on Wednesday after they agreed to changes made in...
A bill, S.36, was passed by the state Senate on Wednesday after they agreed to changes made in the House.(clear)
By Mary Green and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina may soon see a new requirement for people convicted of driving under the influence for the first time.

A bill, S.36, was passed by the state Senate on Wednesday after they agreed to changes made in the House.

RELATED: Bill to strengthen DUI laws in SC could reach governor soon

The bill now heads to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk to be signed.

Under current state law, drivers can be required to temporarily use an ignition interlock device if they have multiple DUI convictions or one conviction with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

Drivers have to blow into the device, and their car won’t start if they are intoxicated.

The bill would temporarily impose an ignition interlock requirement on all first convictions for DUI and pre-convictions.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Sewer District voted unanimously Monday night to terminate a contract that...
North Charleston councilwoman voted off property
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom at home recovering after wedding night crash that killed bride, mother says
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years
Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
Trevor Mullinax survived being hit nine times in May 2021, with three wounds to the head,...
South Carolina man sues police after being shot at 47 times during mental crisis
Johnny Fain, 42, is charged with DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under...
Report: Man arrested following chase on stolen moped
A statehouse bill plans to give a set amount of money to families who have lost a loved one in...
SC House passes bill that targets first responders killed in the line of duty