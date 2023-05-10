A break from the heat, and storms, for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A cold front has crossed our area, which has allowed the wind to turn northwesterly. As a result, we will see cooler temperatures for the rest of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today. Sunny skies will dominate our weather over the upcoming days with highs in the low 80s Thursday and Friday before climbing to the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. Dry weather is anticipated for the rest of this week!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 81, Low 63.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84, Low 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87, Low 66.

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 91, Low 68.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 69.

