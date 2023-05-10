SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

A break from the heat, and storms, for the rest of the week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A cold front has crossed our area, which has allowed the wind to turn northwesterly. As a result, we will see cooler temperatures for the rest of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today. Sunny skies will dominate our weather over the upcoming days with highs in the low 80s Thursday and Friday before climbing to the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. Dry weather is anticipated for the rest of this week!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 81, Low 63.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84, Low 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87, Low 66.

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 91, Low 68.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 69.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Sewer District voted unanimously Monday night to terminate a contract that...
North Charleston councilwoman voted off property
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom at home recovering after wedding night crash that killed bride, mother says
Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years
A high school student is facing a criminal charge after a bathroom fight sent a fellow student...
Goose Creek Police charge student in fight that sent classmate to hospital

Latest News

LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Wednesday weather round up
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Wednesday weather round up
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Storms exit... nice Wednesday on tap!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast