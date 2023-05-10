A break from the heat, and storms, for the rest of the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the area this morning bringing an end to the unseasonably hot temperatures and afternoon/evening storminess. A round of early morning clouds will give way to more sunshine as the day wears on as the wind turns out of the northeast helping to bring in cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s today. Sunny skies will dominate our weather over the upcoming days with highs in the low 80s Thursday and Friday before climbing to the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. Dry weather is anticipated for the rest of this week!

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly Cloudy. High 91.

