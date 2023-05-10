SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. Criminal Justice Coordinating Council releases 2022 annual report

The council is collaborative of criminal justice system leaders and community representatives...
The council is collaborative of criminal justice system leaders and community representatives that normally studies trends, identifies common challenges and implement strategies to address them.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has released its 2022 Annual Report where it states that there was a decline in local jail use over the past decade but there is an active post-pandemic increase in number of local bookings.

The council is collaborative of criminal justice system leaders and community representatives that normally studies trends, identifies common challenges and implement strategies to address them.

Since 2014 there has been a decline in local jail use but there was an active post-pandemic increase in the number of bookings, individuals and charges since 2021, according to the report.

CJCC shows there was an overall decline in local jail use since 2014.
CJCC shows there was an overall decline in local jail use since 2014.(CHARLESTON COUNTY CRIMINAL JUSTICE COORDINATING COUNCIL)

In 2022, firearm possession violations were the most frequently booked charge for a second year, the report states.

CJCC shows that firearm possession violations were the most frequently booked charge for 2021...
CJCC shows that firearm possession violations were the most frequently booked charge for 2021 and 2022.(Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council)

It says The Tri-County Crisis Stabilization Center showed increased activity for the second year.

Pretrial Service Reports were conducted on a consistent basis to provide the Bond Court judges with “consistent, objective and readily available information,” the report states.

The council says public defenders continued to represent defendants who had less than $500 cash when arrested at their first bond court hearing.

The report also notes that Charleston County is the only county in South Carolina where public defenders are available for the first bond court hearings and Pretrial Service Reports are routine.

For pretrial releases 37% returned to jail on a new arrest and most rearrests happen within six months of the release, the report states.

The number of individuals with pending charges increased from 7,347 in October, November and December of 2021 to 7,560 in 2022, the council says.

The report states the rate of charges closed to charges filed surpassed 100% for the first time since 2017.

“Having access to local data is a game changer. We use this data to monitor the criminal justice system from many different angles. It guides our focus and strategies going forward”, CJCC co-vice chair and legal coordinator at One80 Place Lea Ann Adkins says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Sewer District voted unanimously Monday night to terminate a contract that...
North Charleston councilwoman voted off property
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom at home recovering after wedding night crash that killed bride, mother says
Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years
A high school student is facing a criminal charge after a bathroom fight sent a fellow student...
Goose Creek Police charge student in fight that sent classmate to hospital

Latest News

The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
The National Trust for Historic Preservation is putting Union Pier on its most endangered...
Charleston’s Union Pier placed on endangered places list
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police charge student in fight that sent classmate to hospital
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies arrest Johns Island man in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting