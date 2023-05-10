Charleston’s Union Pier placed on endangered places list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Trust for Historic Preservation is putting Union Pier on its most endangered historic places list.

The National Trust’s list identifies what they consider “urgent threats where community leaders have identified solutions that can result in better outcomes.”

The 65-acre site sits right on the banks of the Cooper River in downtown Charleston.

It has been at the center of debate between advocates and the city about the future of the land.

As it stands, the South Carolina Ports Authority has looked at selling the land to create a mixed-use district.

The plans include the addition of affordable housing and retail, commercial and office space.

Opponents of the development argue that the plans aren’t compatible with the historic environment of Charleston.

The Coastal Carolina League says the current plan “proposes building sizes and density that are not remotely compatible with Charleston’s historic built environment.”

The organization also argues that the plan “lacks adequate open space and resilience measures.”

The Coastal Carolina League along with the Preservation Society of Charleston and Historic Charleston Foundation are hosting three events for community engagement on the plan.

May 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Community Workshop on a Better Way Forward for Union Pier

Hosted by the Preservation Society of Charleston at St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St.

RSVP requested

May 16, 6 p.m.

Environmental Impacts of Union Pier Redevelopment: What We Need to Know

Hosted by the Coastal Conservation League via Zoom

Attend virtually by registering here

May 18, 6 p.m.

Union Pier Advocacy Forum

Hosted by Historic Charleston Foundation at Charleston Museum Auditorium, 360 Meeting Street

Register here

The South Carolina Ports Authority has not yet responded to a request for comment about the pier being placed on the endangered list.

