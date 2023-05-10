SC Lottery
City of Georgetown finds issues with stormwater billing, audit underway

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Georgetown says an audit is underway after discovering some commercial properties had incorrect stormwater bills.

Officials say they have already contacted a stormwater rates consultant to conduct an audit of the billing system to find which accounts were affected.

The city expects the audit process to take a few months at which point they will reach out to affected businesses. They say audit results may also indicate underpayment on some accounts.

The city says they won’t know the impact of the audit until it is completed, but they say the problem is limited to commercial accounts.

