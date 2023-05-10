SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FBI charges man with sexual abuse onboard Carnival Sunshine

Antonio Salazar Munos is charged with aggravated sexual abuse by force or threat, the federal...
Antonio Salazar Munos is charged with aggravated sexual abuse by force or threat, the federal agency says.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Thomas Gruel
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI is accusing a man of using force to sexually and physically assault someone on a cruise ship that ports in Charleston.

Antonio Salazar Munos is charged with aggravated sexual abuse by force or threat, the federal agency says.

The alleged incident happened on April 29 on the Carnival Sunshine. A security officer for the ship told FBI Charleston at 4:40 a.m. they detained Munos.

The ship returned to the port of Charleston at 7 a.m., and FBI agents boarded the ship to investigate. Agents then interviewed the onboard physician, who said the victim had physical trauma “consistent with her recollection of the events,” an arrest affidavit states.

They then talked with the victim, who claimed Munos physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times and at multiple places on the ship.

During an interview with Munos, he admitted to having sex with the victim, according to the arrest documents. He also said he got in a heated argument with the victim and picked the victim up, physically taking her back to a cabin, the documents state.

Agents later searched the cabin where Munos and the victim stayed at. The FBI said they found blood-stained sheets, linens on the beds and blood and vomit-stained towels.

After the alleged incident, the victim did consent to a sexual assault evidence kit, which will be reviewed by the FBI. A no-contact order between the suspect and the victim is in place.

Munos was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo has not yet been made available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Sewer District voted unanimously Monday night to terminate a contract that...
North Charleston councilwoman voted off property
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom at home recovering after wedding night crash that killed bride, mother says
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years
Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Latest News

Johnny Fain, 42, is charged with DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under...
Report: Man arrested following chase on stolen moped
Although the election isn’t for another year, both Rocky Burke and Carl Ritchie said they would...
Rocky Burke, Carl Ritchie looking to become next Charleston Co. Sheriff
The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
American Red Cross assists Charleston County family whose home was damaged in storm.
American Red Cross assists Charleston County family after storm damages home