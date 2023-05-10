FBI charges man with sexual abuse onboard Carnival Sunshine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI is accusing a man of using force to sexually and physically assault someone on a cruise ship that ports in Charleston.

Antonio Salazar Munos is charged with aggravated sexual abuse by force or threat, the federal agency says.

The alleged incident happened on April 29 on the Carnival Sunshine. A security officer for the ship told FBI Charleston at 4:40 a.m. they detained Munos.

The ship returned to the port of Charleston at 7 a.m., and FBI agents boarded the ship to investigate. Agents then interviewed the onboard physician, who said the victim had physical trauma “consistent with her recollection of the events,” an arrest affidavit states.

They then talked with the victim, who claimed Munos physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times and at multiple places on the ship.

During an interview with Munos, he admitted to having sex with the victim, according to the arrest documents. He also said he got in a heated argument with the victim and picked the victim up, physically taking her back to a cabin, the documents state.

Agents later searched the cabin where Munos and the victim stayed at. The FBI said they found blood-stained sheets, linens on the beds and blood and vomit-stained towels.

After the alleged incident, the victim did consent to a sexual assault evidence kit, which will be reviewed by the FBI. A no-contact order between the suspect and the victim is in place.

Munos was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo has not yet been made available.

