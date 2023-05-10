Gamecocks Fall to North Florida on Tuesday

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped its midweek game against North Florida by a final score of 8-5 on Tuesday afternoon (May 9) at Founders Park.

Carolina opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a Gavin Casas double, scoring Dylan Brewer. The Ospreys answered in the third, scoring five runs off four singles.

The Gamecocks responded with three in the fourth off two hits. A Carson Hornung single scored Michael Braswell then Evan Stone lifted a two-run blast to left for his third home run of the year.

North Florida scored twice more in the fifth and the Gamecocks responded with a run in the bottom half. The Ospreys added their eighth and final run in the seventh.

Dylan Eskew suffered the loss for Carolina, allowing five runs on six hits. James Hicks started on the mound for the Gamecocks and worked one scoreless frame, striking out two. In total Carolina used seven pitchers on the day, combining for 10 strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Dylan Brewer extended his reached base streak to 22 games.

• Casas, Hornung, and Ethan Petry each had two hits on the day.

• Stone tied a career-high with three RBI, his last coming on March 25 against Missouri.

UP NEXT

Carolina travels to Fayetteville, Ark., for a three-game series with Arkansas starting Friday night (May 12) at 7:30 p.m. EDT (6:30 p.m. CDT).

