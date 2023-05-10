SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gamecocks Fall to North Florida on Tuesday

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped its midweek game against North Florida by a final score of 8-5 on Tuesday afternoon (May 9) at Founders Park.

Carolina opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a Gavin Casas double, scoring Dylan Brewer. The Ospreys answered in the third, scoring five runs off four singles.

The Gamecocks responded with three in the fourth off two hits. A Carson Hornung single scored Michael Braswell then Evan Stone lifted a two-run blast to left for his third home run of the year.

North Florida scored twice more in the fifth and the Gamecocks responded with a run in the bottom half. The Ospreys added their eighth and final run in the seventh.

Dylan Eskew suffered the loss for Carolina, allowing five runs on six hits. James Hicks started on the mound for the Gamecocks and worked one scoreless frame, striking out two. In total Carolina used seven pitchers on the day, combining for 10 strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Dylan Brewer extended his reached base streak to 22 games.

• Casas, Hornung, and Ethan Petry each had two hits on the day.

• Stone tied a career-high with three RBI, his last coming on March 25 against Missouri.

UP NEXT

Carolina travels to Fayetteville, Ark., for a three-game series with Arkansas starting Friday night (May 12) at 7:30 p.m. EDT (6:30 p.m. CDT).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Sewer District voted unanimously Monday night to terminate a contract that...
North Charleston councilwoman voted off property
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom at home recovering after wedding night crash that killed bride, mother says
Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting
Former Septima P. Clark Academy Principal Carolyn Anderson remained on the district's payroll...
Principal remained on payroll months after receiving termination letter
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years

Latest News

VIDEO: Wando-Ft. Dorchester softball postponed by weather
VIDEO: Wando-Ft. Dorchester softball postponed by weather
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate beats Bishop England to go to 2-A state finals
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate beats Bishop England to go to 2-A state finals
VIDEO: James Island advances to 4-A championship with late win over Beckham
VIDEO: James Island advances to 4-A championship with late win over Beckham
VIDEO: Wando-St. James girls soccer game suspended by weather
VIDEO: Wando-St. James girls soccer game suspended by weather
Softball
Lowcountry high school softball playoff scores (5/9)