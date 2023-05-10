Lowcountry high school girls soccer playoff scores (5/9)
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SCHSL Girls Soccer Playoffs - Lower State Finals
5-A
Wando 1, St. James 0 - 1st/Suspended - The game was suspended minutes into the first half and will be resumed on Wednesday night
4-A
James Island 3, Beckham 2 - The Trojans advance to the state championship game on Friday in Irmo
2-A
Oceanside Collegiate 2, Bishop England 0 - The Landsharks move on to the state title game on Saturday in Irmo
