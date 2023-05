CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Softball playoffs - Elimination game

5-A

Wando 5, Ft. Dorchester 0 - 5th/Suspended - The game will resume on Wednesday

4-A

Colleton County 10, Westwood 7 - The Cougars keep their season alive and will face North Myrtle Beach in an elimination game on Thursday

