Man arrested after leading deputy on chase in Summerville

A 44-year-old man was cited after deputies say he led them on a chase in Berkeley County.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 44-year-old man was cited after deputies say he led them on a chase in Berkeley County.

Matthew Moses, 44, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

According to a police report, a deputy tried to stop Moses while he was driving on Royle Road near Sangaree Parkway in Summerville on Thursday. The deputy said Moses was having a hard time maintaining the lane he was in.

Moses continued to drive all over the road while the deputy followed behind with lights and sirens, the report states. Moses eventually pulled over and was detained by the deputy. He claimed he didn’t hear the sirens because he was listening to music.

The report states Moses had previously been pulled over for driving with a suspended license.

Moses was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

