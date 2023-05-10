Man charged with pointing gun at Berkeley Co. deputy, drug possession

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County man is facing three charges after deputies say he pointed a gun at one of them.

Aljerod Landrum, 22, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of 28g or less of marijuana, according to jail records.

An incident report states a Berkeley County deputy was assisting Moncks Corner Police Thursday at approximately 1:07 a.m. in searching for a man dressed in all black who had reportedly fired a gun at a passing vehicle.

The deputy spotted a man matching the description on Old Highway 52 near Dove Hill Drive and when the deputy’s vehicle was between 35 to 40 feet away, the man raised what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it in the deputy’s direction, the report states.

Deputies say the officer quickly put distance between himself and the man and blocked off the road until backup arrived.

When other officers arrived at the scene, they proceeded to the area where the man had last been seen and spotted him a short distance from there, the report states.

Officers from Berkeley County and Moncks Corner ordered the man, later identified as Landrum, to put his hands in the air and lie on his stomach and say he complied.

“Deputies began approaching the suspect while keeping him at gunpoint, as we were unsure if he had the gun concealed on his person,” the report states.

Officers searched Landrum and did not find a handgun, but say they did find a Ziplock bag containing 1.0 grams of a green plant-like material in his pocket.

A sheriff’s office K-9 found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun on the ground within a 20-foot radius of where the deputy witnessed him pointing the gun. Deputies say the gun was not loaded.

Landrum denied having a gun, saying he was not allowed to possess one, the report states.

Deputies say Landrum did admit the material in the Ziplock bag found on his person was marijuana.

Landrum was booked in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

