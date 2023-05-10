SC Lottery
Police: DNA leads to man’s arrest for breaking into firefighters’ home on Christmas

Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a man has been arrested for breaking into a firefighters’ house over Christmas weekend last year.

According to Glendale police, it took detectives about five months to complete their investigation with forensic and DNA evidence connecting 34-year-old Travis Szydelko to the burglary.

Authorities said more than $10,000 in personal belongings were taken from a home where two Phoenix firefighters lived.

Police said they found Szydelko living in the same neighborhood as the firefighters. They conducted a search warrant at his property and found several of the first responders’ belongings.

The firefighters, Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali, said in December that they had come home to find someone had ransacked their house on Christmas Eve.

“My safe was on the ground and they had cut through the top with a grinder or some sort of circular saw,” Walshire said.

The two roommates said they felt a little uneasy after the incident as the burglar got away with more than just cash.

“They took all of the firearms and ammunition,” Walshire said. “We both also had a lot of cash, some heirlooms and stuff from grandparents taken.”

Szydelko is facing charges that include burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

