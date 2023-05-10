Report: Man arrested following chase on stolen moped

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man is facing several charges after he led deputies on a chase on a moped that was reported stolen.

Johnny Fain, 42, is charged with DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, receiving goods represented as stolen, reckless driving and first-degree possession of LSD and cocaine.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the chase happened around 11 a.m. Thursday. A deputy witnessed Fain going 62 mph in a 45 mph zone and cutting vehicles off near College Park Road and Crowfield Drive, according to a report.

The deputy attempted to pull Fain over, but deputies say he sped off, and that’s when the pursuit ensued. Fain drove the moped onto a bike trail and fled on foot, according to the report.

Deputies caught up with Fain and placed him under arrest. The report states his driver’s license was under suspension for numerous unpaid tickets.

Deputies determined the moped was reported stolen on April 14 through the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Authorities found a syringe of yellow and brown liquid that field tested presumptive for heroin, the report states.

Fain is booked at Berkeley County Detention Center.

