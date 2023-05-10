Rocky Burke, Carl Ritchie looking to become next Charleston Co. Sheriff

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deputy chief of Folly Beach’s Public Safety Department and the former police chief of Mount Pleasant have decided they want to be the next sheriff of Charleston County.

Although the election isn’t for another year, both Rocky Burke and Carl Ritchie said they would bring change to the sheriff’s office.

Both candidates bring decades of law enforcement experience with them to the job. They both said one of the biggest priorities for the sheriff’s office is making sure there’s enough staff available to work.

Burke said if he was elected he would be more of a hands-on sheriff, getting out of the office and making rounds with deputies and community leaders to find ways to work together.

He also said he would like to increase training for detention deputies to combat the recent deaths at the county jail.

Ritchie, meanwhile, said he would like to increase retention and bring in an independent auditor to examine the jail.

Ritchie would also like to staff every single Charleston County school in the unincorporated areas with a school resource officer to enhance security for students.

Both men, however, said they are advocates of community policing and they cannot get much done without their support.

“We get out there, and we walk the street,” Burke said. “I talk with the communities, and that’s what got to happen here. You talk with everybody that you come in contact with and see what their issues are and try to come up with a collaborative effort with the community.”

“Making sure they’re seeing their deputies working in their communities and then reaching out to those in the community and ask them, ‘What are your public safety concerns that we need to address?’” Ritchie said. “Their public safety concerns may be different to what we think it is!”

Current Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano says she has plans to seek reelection though the election won’t be until next year.

