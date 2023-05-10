SC Lottery
State health dept. to continue offering free COVID-19 testing kits

Despite the Public Health Emergency ending Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to continue to keep you protected.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the public health emergency ending Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to continue to keep you protected from new variants.

The agency says it will continue to offer free COVID-19 tests.

DHEC says their inventory has been refreshed and the kits will be available at most of their health clinics across the state.

They also have longer different expiration dates and will be good through the start of next year.

DHEC says no appointments are necessary, you can just walk on in and ask the front desk for tests.

The agency’s testing locator website is updated in real-time with the latest availability.

