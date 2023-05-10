SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Video shows bullet hit baseball field during youth league game

A bullet hit a baseball field during a youth game in California. (Source: KFMB, HANDOUT, CNN)
By KFMB staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) – A frightening moment for kids and parents at a youth baseball game in California was caught on camera Monday.

Gunfire rang out and a bullet struck the ground just feet away from children on the field.

The shooting happened at Mission Sports Park in San Marcos around 8 p.m. while 7- and 8-year-olds were playing.

The bullet bounced between first and second base and went into the dugout just after a boy walked up to bat.

Everyone ran and took cover. No one was hurt.

“It’s not something I was expecting to hear on a Monday night,” said Daniel Max, president of San Marcos Youth Baseball.

Max said the incident was too close for comfort.

“The batter before was thrown out at first so he was not on first base, which could have been directly in the path, so there were just a lot of things that lined up that were very lucky,” Max said.

The organization has more than 1,000 players, some as young as 4. All games are on pause for now.

“We are going to actually have an organization come out that specializes in these kind of situations and kind of assess the environment, and what we can add to the environment to kind of help us through these situations in the future,” Max said.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is going through surveillance video and working to figure out who is responsible.

“It’s our children and our community that we’re trying to look out for and protect. Just kids playing baseball,” San Diego Sheriff’s Detective Brian Bentley said. “If someone saw something, please let us know. We take it very seriously and will follow up on any of those leads.”

The sheriff’s department said they’ll have extra patrols around the fields once games resume.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Sewer District voted unanimously Monday night to terminate a contract that...
North Charleston councilwoman voted off property
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom at home recovering after wedding night crash that killed bride, mother says
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years
Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent...
Deputies arrest Johns Island man in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
Aljerod Landrum, 22, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at Berkeley Co. deputy, drug possession
Joseph Michael Horrigan, 46, is charged with resisting arrest and cited for malicious injury to...
Report: Man tries to hit deputy while being tasered outside closed vape shop
Officials have arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the death of 19-year-old Anastasia...
Missing pregnant 19-year-old found dead; suspect in custody
A statehouse bill plans to give a set amount of money to families who have lost a loved one in...
SC House passes bill that targets first responders killed in the line of duty