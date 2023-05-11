16-year-old arrested in Charleston Co. shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to a March shooting in the Ladson area.

The teen, whose name has not been released, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and unlawfully carrying of a handgun and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.

Deputies responded on March 10 to the 4400th block of Garwood Drive. That is in the Woodside Manor community.

Two 17-year-old boys were working on a car when someone started shooting at them, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

One of the boys was shot in the arm, while the other boy avoided the gunfire, Knapp says.

After investigating, deputies say they identified the suspect and located him on Monday at a convenience store on Highway 78 in Ladson.

When they approached him, he tried to discard a gun by putting it on a shelf inside the store, Knapp says.

The teen was booked into the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

