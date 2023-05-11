SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3-month-old puppy found with ‘serious’ facial injuries in Berkeley Co.

The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate...
The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever who was being rehomed on Facebook.(Berkeley County)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Berkeley County are investigating a possible animal abuse case as a puppy continues to get treated for serious injuries.

The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever who was being rehomed on Facebook.

A staff member from the shelter picked up the pup, who the shelter staff named Chief, and took it to a vet for treatment.

After checking out Chief, the vet reported that a zip tie or wire had been wrapped around the dog’s snout, according to a news release from Berkeley County.

This led to the tie or wire cutting through its skin and causing swelling.

While in a foster home, the puppy is continuing medical treatment, the county says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-7009.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
Aljerod Landrum, 22, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at Berkeley Co. deputy, drug possession
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years

Latest News

Antonio Salazar Munos, 20, is charged with aggravated sexual abuse by force or threat, the...
FBI charges man with sexual abuse onboard Carnival Sunshine
The teen, whose name has not been released, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and...
16-year-old arrested in Charleston Co. shooting
The Allegro Charter School of Music student, whose name was not released because of his age, is...
North Charleston student charged after gun found at charter school
The North Charleston Police Department announced four arrests connected to a string of vehicle...
N. Charleston police make arrests in vehicle break-ins