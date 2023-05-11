SC Lottery
Beaufort Fire awarded grant to battle opioids

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Fire Department is getting $200,000 over the next two years to combat opioid addiction.

The grant will go towards hiring a medical officer to educate first responders in connecting at-risk individuals to support, pre-arrest diversion programs and post-overdose response teams.

The award is part of the approximately $1 million awarded to Beaufort County by the South Carolina Opioid Settlement Funds from the 2022 national settlement.

The department received its advanced life support license recently allowing for paramedic-level care.

“We are excited to be able to provide a high level of care to our citizens along with our public education and prevention programs that help keep our community safe,” Fire Chief Tim Ogden said.

