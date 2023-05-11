Celedonio’s Walk-Off Single Devastates RiverDogs in Extras

North Augusta, SC- The hopes of a season-changing, come-from-behind, win for the Charleston RiverDogs were rapidly replaced by the devastation of an 8-7 walk-off loss in 10 innings on Wednesday at SRP Park. Jeremy Celedonio dropped a single into shallow right field to score Jair Casanova with the winning run as the Augusta GreenJackets took a second straight game from the RiverDogs. The RiverDogs scored seven runs in the final two innings to briefly take the lead after trailing 6-0 entering the eighth.

The eighth inning began with Augusta (14-14) reliever Jhancarlos Lara, who had dominated the RiverDogs offense for 3.0 innings, coming out for a fourth frame. Chandler Simpson lined a base hit to center to start the rally and advanced to second when Ethan Workinger mishandled the one-hopper. Cooper Kinney followed with a walk and Dominic Keegan dropped a broken bat single in shallow right to load the bases. Lara walked Ryan Spikes to force in the RiverDogs first run of the game. A balk forced in another run and Lara walked Kamren James to reload the bases, forcing him to be removed with a 6-3 lead and still no outs.

Chad Bryant entered and quickly fired a wild pitch to plate a third run. Odalys Peguero earned a free pass and the bases were loaded once more for Christopher Barete. The center fielder bounced into a double play as the final run of the inning scored, pulling the visitors to within 6-4.

The RiverDogs (10-19) needed two runs in the ninth inning but did one better than that. With one out, Simpson and Kinney walked to put the tying run on base. Keegan bounced into a fielder’s choice and runners remained on the corners with two outs. Spikes muscled an RBI single to shallow center and Keegan moved to third as the tying run. Bryant hit James with a pitch, walked Peguero to tie the game and walked Barete to gift Charleston a 7-6 lead.

Michael Sansone came out for the bottom of the ninth, looking to close the game out. David McCabe had other plans, lining a leadoff triple off the right field wall. Two batters later, Justin Janas evened the score with a base hit to right.

The RiverDogs failed to score in the top of the extra frame, leaving Jhon Diaz at third base. In the bottom half, Matt Wyatt struck out Francisco Floyd for the first out and followed by issuing a free pass to Ambioris Tavarez. That set the stage for Celedonio’s decisive base hit to right field.

Jair Casanova drove in the first four runs of the day for Augusta with a two-run double in the second and two-run home run in the fourth. Celedonio added an RBI double before the fourth ended to make it 5-0 GreenJackets. Bryson Worrell added a run-scoring groundout in the fifth to reach the 6-0 margin entering the late innings.

Augusta racked up 11 hits as five different players ended the night with a pair. The RiverDogs were led by Spikes and his 3-4, two RBI showing. Simpson was the only other member of the lineup with multiple hits, finishing 2-5.

Sansone allowed only the tying run in the ninth over 2.1 innings of quality work. Wyatt was dealt a tough-luck loss, giving up the winning run in 1.0 innings. He struck out a pair and allowed just the last hit. Jake Christianson allowed two runs on two hits in 3.0 innings in his first start of the season. The right-hander walked four and struck out three Yoniel Curet surrendered four runs in 3.0 innings as the first man out of the pen.

The RiverDogs will attempt to rebound and earn their first win of the series on Thursday with LHP Kikito Severino (1-1, 7.30) on the mound. Augusta will hand the ball to RHP Jorge Bautista (2-1, 2.81) for game three. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

