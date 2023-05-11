Charleston woman charged with fatally striking pedestrian in West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old woman is behind bars after Charleston Police say she fatally struck a pedestrian on Savannah Highway back in February.

Angelyna-Cora Coleman is charged with one count of reckless vehicular homicide.

Officers responded to a crash on Feb. 19 on Savannah Highway near Magnolia Road.

The crash happened on Savannah Highway between Magnolia and Radio Roads around 9:45 p.m. (Charleston Police Department)

A car going south on the highway hit a pedestrian trying to cross the road, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. The car then hit a tree and overturned, Wolfsen says.

The pedestrian died on the scene and was later identified as 45-year-old Todd Homicki.

After investigating the crash, police say Coleman’s speed played a “significant” role in the crash, leading to her arrest.

Coleman is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. Her bond is set at $50,000, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s traffic division at 843 965-4084. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843 554-1111.

