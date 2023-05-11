SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim of weekend North Charleston shooting; suspect in custody

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in...
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in North Charleston.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in North Charleston.

Richard Owen, IV was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11 p.m. Sunday after he was shot on Windsor Hill Boulevard, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

North Charleston Police responded to Windsor Hill Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Sunday and found Owen shot, laying on his back, a police report states.

Officers performed CPR until firefighters and EMS arrived and transported the man to the hospital, the report states.

David Lavelle Jr., 19, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting, according to police.

Investigators say Lavelle is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A booking photo for Lavelle was not made immediately available.

