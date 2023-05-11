Cougars Run Rule Eagles for Win Number 30
CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston scored 12 runs between the third and sixth innings on their way to a 12-1 run-rule win over Georgia Southern Wednesday to open their final homestand of the season.
Tyler Sorrentino had a career-best four hits to pace the Charleston offense while Cole Mathis drove home three and Isaiah Rainge scored four times in the win. Charleston secured the season sweep of Georgia Southern in the process and picked up win number 30 - the 19th time Charleston has won 30-or-more games in a season since 2003.
Leading Off
Final Score: Charleston 12, Georgia Southern 1 (7 Innings)
Location: Patriots Point
Records: Charleston (30-17), Georgia Southern (24-24)
How It Happened
- After each side traded zeros for two-and-a-half frames, Charleston broke the scoreless tie with a four-spot in the home half of the third and never looked back.
- Joseph Mershon hit a double down the right field line to start the scoring, Cole Mathis drove home two on a single back up the middle then a Luke Wood RBI double down the left field line made it 4-0 in the blink of an eye.
- Charleston added four more in the fourth inning on a Tyler Sorrentino single, a Cole Mathis two-run single and Cam Dean bases-loaded walk.
- One more Charleston tally came in to make it 9-0 through five on Mershon’s sacrifice fly to center.
- Georgia Southern got their lone run on a sac fly to right before Aidan Hunter finished off the sixth retiring the two batters he faced.
- Charleston finished their night offensively with three more in the sixth behind Isaiah Rainge’s first career triple, a Khyree Miller RBI double and Sorrentino’s fourth and final hit.
- William Privette pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts to end the game in seven.
Notes
- Wednesday was Charleston’s 30th win of the season - the 19th time the Cougars have reached 30-plus wins in a season since 2003.
- Tyler Sorrentino had a career-best four hits and scored twice while driving in a pair. Sorrentino became the second Cougar with at least four hits in a game joining JT Marr (5 hits at Monmouth April 14)
- Isaiah Rainge scored four times and had his first multi-hit game as a Cougar highlighted by a triple in the three-run sixth.
- Luke Wood finished with three hits and two RBI, the eighth three-hit game of his career. Wood’s two RBI and Cole Mathis’ three give them a share for the team lead at 42 each.
- Andrew Duval tossed 3.1 innings of one-run ball in relief for his third win of the season.
- Five Cougars now have active double-digit on-base streaks - Joseph Mershon (35), Cole Mathis (31), Trotter Harlan (21), Tyler Sorrentino (12) and Cam Dean (10).
Up Next Charleston plays their final home series of the regular season as UNCW comes to Patriots Point with seeding still up for grabs in the CAA Tournament.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.