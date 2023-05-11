Cougars Run Rule Eagles for Win Number 30

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston scored 12 runs between the third and sixth innings on their way to a 12-1 run-rule win over Georgia Southern Wednesday to open their final homestand of the season.

Tyler Sorrentino had a career-best four hits to pace the Charleston offense while Cole Mathis drove home three and Isaiah Rainge scored four times in the win. Charleston secured the season sweep of Georgia Southern in the process and picked up win number 30 - the 19th time Charleston has won 30-or-more games in a season since 2003.

Final Score: Charleston 12, Georgia Southern 1 (7 Innings)

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (30-17), Georgia Southern (24-24)

Up Next Charleston plays their final home series of the regular season as UNCW comes to Patriots Point with seeding still up for grabs in the CAA Tournament.

