SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

District’s finance committee recommends tax increase to fund teacher pay raises

The Charleston County School District hopes a proposed and recommended budget will help remedy cost of living issues for teachers & encourage teacher retention
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hopes a proposed and recommended budget will help remedy cost of living issues for teachers and encourage teacher retention.

Teachers and community members have been working with officials to create a comprehensive plan to raise teacher pay since August of last year.

Now such a plan exists, with the district hoping to get the funds to pay the raises from increases in property taxes.

A petition started in May showcased continued support for a tax increase to assist in raising teacher pay. Petition creator, Patrick Martin, hopes it carries the momentum through the finish line. Martin teaches high school English in Charleston County.

“We find sometimes there’s an area in the middle where the communication gets lost, and then the momentum might get lost,” Martin says. “And so we’ve been building the momentum all year, been building community support, we have massive community support. Thousands of people have reached out these are parents, and these are community members. These are business members, and they all support this. However, at the end of the day, it comes down to the school board.”

The Charleston County Staff and Finance Committee are supporting a version that Martin says teachers are also excited about. The recommended budget would bump the starting salary to $50,928. First-year teachers make $43,146 on average.

Teachers at every level would see some kind of boost to their annual salaries somewhere between 4% and 18%.

Martin says this has been an encouraging experience and is looking forward to seeing the reward.

“This year, we had a special opportunity to work directly with CCSD with people in the Human Resources Department to take the advocate advocacy work to even a higher level,” Martin says. “So we’re very excited to be in the final stages of a year-long push we started meeting in August.”

The budget would increase property taxes through a rate known as millage. The 7.1 millage increase in taxes would bring in $23.1 million more for the district. The projected teacher raises would cost the district an estimated $31 million.

The millage version of taxes does not affect owner-occupied homes or homeowners. For properties like rentals and second homes, the proposed plan would create a $133 per year tax change. The tax would affect personal property payments, on things like a car or a boat, by about $5 per year on each piece of property.

Superintendent Don Kennedy says this budget was a massive collaboration between staff at every level, and he thinks it encompasses a lot of goals for the future school year.

“Most people know the cost of living is severely high compared to a lot of places in the southeast, and we have been having a tremendous issue with teacher recruitment and teacher retention,” Kennedy says. “So I think this budget really addresses that and makes sure that we express monetarily, in a monetary way, the value that we place on our teachers.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
Aljerod Landrum, 22, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at Berkeley Co. deputy, drug possession
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years

Latest News

Sam Dalzell and her then-fiancé pose with their former wedding planner Kylie Grommersch...
Brides report wedding planner ‘ghosted’ them before they said ‘I do’
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Brides report wedding planner ‘ghosted’ them before they said ‘I do’
Kelontae Gavin of Summerville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors,...
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: District’s finance committee recommends tax increase to fund teacher pay raises