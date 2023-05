CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the Thursday afternoon crash that impacted traffic on the Ravenel Bridge has been cleared.

The northbound side of the bridge at US 17 had two lanes closed.

SCDOT says the crash happened at 4:25 p.m. and it was cleared at 5:19 p.m.

