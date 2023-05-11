SC Lottery
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June

A homegrown gospel music star with ties to Summerville will perform on Lowcountry and national stages next month.
By Ann McGill
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A homegrown gospel music star with ties to Summerville will perform on Lowcountry and national stages next month.

Kelontae Gavin of Summerville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors, being recorded in Atlanta. It pays tribute to African American artists in all genres of music who have made a significant impact on their industry.

Gavin became a Youtube sensation in 2014 when a cafeteria worker at Summerville High School recorded him singing the song, “I Won’t Complain,” in the cafeteria. It went viral with more than one million views.

A few years after that, a music agent impressed with the young talent helped him get a recording contract.

In the fall of 2016, Gavin released the single “Higher.” The song reached the Top 20 Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Indicator chart, according to a news release. The song earned him a Stellar Gospel Music Award nomination in the category of Youth Project of the Year in 2018.

He is perhaps best known for the song “No Ordinary Worship,” which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs chart in March 2019, his bio states.

Gavin recently returned home to thank that cafeteria worker by taking her back to Summerville High School and counting out thousands of dollars into her hands.

On June 3, he will perform at home when he will be the featured artist at The Gospel Experience in North Charleston at North Palm Church. Click here to purchase tickets for The Gospel Experience.

The 8th Annual Black Music Honors will air on Live 5′s sister station, Bounce Charleston, on June 19.

