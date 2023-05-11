Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/10)
SCHSL Softball playoffs
5-A
Summerville 10, Sumter 0 - The Green Wave win the District 8 championship and will travel to Berkeley in Lower States on Thursday
Berkeley 12, Conway 2 - The Stags win the District 7 title and will host Summerville in Lower States on Thursday
Wando 5, Ft. Dorchester 4 - The Warriors advance to the District title game and will travel to St. James on Thursday
Chapin 5, Ashley Ridge 4
2-A
Chesterfield 4, Oceanside Collegiate 3
SCHSL Baseball Playoffs
4-A
James Island 8, West Florence 7 - The Trojans keep their season alive and will head to North Myrtle Beach for the Lower State Bracket 2 finals
SCHSL Girls Soccer Playoffs - Lower State Finals
5-A
Wando 3, St. James 1 - The Warriors advance to the state championship game and will face JL Mann on Friday in Irmo.
