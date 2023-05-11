Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Softball playoffs

5-A

Summerville 10, Sumter 0 - The Green Wave win the District 8 championship and will travel to Berkeley in Lower States on Thursday

Berkeley 12, Conway 2 - The Stags win the District 7 title and will host Summerville in Lower States on Thursday

Wando 5, Ft. Dorchester 4 - The Warriors advance to the District title game and will travel to St. James on Thursday

Chapin 5, Ashley Ridge 4

2-A

Chesterfield 4, Oceanside Collegiate 3

SCHSL Baseball Playoffs

4-A

James Island 8, West Florence 7 - The Trojans keep their season alive and will head to North Myrtle Beach for the Lower State Bracket 2 finals

SCHSL Girls Soccer Playoffs - Lower State Finals

5-A

Wando 3, St. James 1 - The Warriors advance to the state championship game and will face JL Mann on Friday in Irmo.

