Man sentenced in deadly 2019 N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man pleaded guilty to his role in a 2019 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead on Tuesday.

A judge sentenced Kendall Cohen to five years in prison for a possession of a weapon during a violent crime and 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, according to Jennifer Shealy with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Those sentences will run concurrently. However, Cohen was given credit for time served of 754 days, which is a little over two years, meaning he will serve around 13 years in prison.

Cohen was sentenced in connection to a May 20, 2019, shooting in the area of Baker Avenue and Adair Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a man who had been wounded. Crews took the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Saquan Knight, to an area hospital, where he died overnight.

Cohen was arrested a couple of days later. His name was not released at the time of the shooting, as he was 16. However, Cohen was charged as an adult.

