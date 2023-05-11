SC Lottery
N. Charleston police make arrests in vehicle break-ins

The North Charleston Police Department announced four arrests connected to a string of vehicle...
The North Charleston Police Department announced four arrests connected to a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department announced four arrests connected to a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Lambs Road Thursday morning after a call about people tampering with vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers say 20-year-old Robinnea Piercy and three youths were charged with five counts of breaking and entering vehicles and possession of burglary tools. Piercy was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

Investigators said the vehicles had their windows punched out.

Piercy was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

