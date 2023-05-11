North Charleston student charged after gun found at charter school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student is facing three charges after school administrators found a loaded handgun in his backpack Tuesday morning.

The student, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with unlawful carrying of a gun, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a gun on school property, according to an incident report.

Police say they responded to the Allegro Charter School of Music on Gordon Street at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. School administrators said they had discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm gun in the student’s backpack. The incident report states the gun had one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in a magazine.

The report states while searching for a missing Airpod, a school faculty member checked the student’s backpack, which he had left behind after walking out of a classroom, and felt and saw the handle of the handgun.

Administrators told police that when the principal asked the student why he had a gun, he said he had it for protection after his football practice but did not speak further after he was read his Miranda rights, the report states.

A search of the gun’s serial number revealed the gun was not reported stolen.

The student was taken to the Charleston County Department of Juvenile Justice to await a hearing through family court, the report states.

