SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Charleston student charged after gun found at charter school

The Allegro Charter School of Music student, whose name was not released because of his age, is...
The Allegro Charter School of Music student, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with unlawful carrying of a gun, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a gun on school property, according to an incident report.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student is facing three charges after school administrators found a loaded handgun in his backpack Tuesday morning.

The student, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with unlawful carrying of a gun, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a gun on school property, according to an incident report.

Police say they responded to the Allegro Charter School of Music on Gordon Street at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. School administrators said they had discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm gun in the student’s backpack. The incident report states the gun had one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in a magazine.

The report states while searching for a missing Airpod, a school faculty member checked the student’s backpack, which he had left behind after walking out of a classroom, and felt and saw the handle of the handgun.

Administrators told police that when the principal asked the student why he had a gun, he said he had it for protection after his football practice but did not speak further after he was read his Miranda rights, the report states.

A search of the gun’s serial number revealed the gun was not reported stolen.

The student was taken to the Charleston County Department of Juvenile Justice to await a hearing through family court, the report states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Aljerod Landrum, 22, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at Berkeley Co. deputy, drug possession

Latest News

One professor at the Medical University of South Carolina says e-cigarettes could be a curse...
MUSC researching effects of e-cigarettes on cigarette smokers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC researching effects of e-cigarettes on cigarette smokers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man charged with pointing gun at Berkeley Co. deputy, drug possession