Police address traffic on Folly Beach: ‘This isn’t a highway’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Police Department said they are continuing to step up traffic enforcement efforts.

Police officials said recent crashes, like the deadly incident involving a newlywed couple, showed them there is still a great need to continue this increased enforcement.

Director of Public Safety for Folly Beach Andrew Gilreath said they’ve had over 1,100 traffic stops since January of this year. That’s up from around 750 from the same time period last year.

But he said there’s a reason they’re giving out more tickets, and it’s not that it’s a cash grab for the department.

“We do it to try to get people to slow down. To self-reflect, to understand, ‘hey I need to slow down,’” Gilreath said.

He said the department is currently operating with two openings.

“..Which doesn’t seem like a lot but when you’re an agency of 20 officers two people is a big percentage,” Gilreath said.

While they work to fill those positions, he said they are finding alternative ways to increase police presence on the streets, like offering overtime for officers to come in on their days off to patrol traffic, or offering overtime pay to deputies to come to Folly Beach to help out.

“I would love to have more people that I can assign just to do traffic. But at the end of the day, we’re a small agency, we wear a lot of hats,” Gilreath said.

He said the department is also focusing on enforcing traffic on the neighborhood streets-- not just Center Street.

“You have residences and people and living right on these roadways,” Gilreath said. “This isn’t a highway; these are people’s neighborhood streets.”

Some Folly Beach residents said they were nervous for the upcoming busy season.

Some residents suggested adding more crosswalks or speed bumps along Center Street. One gentleman said restaurants should be careful to not over-serve and should monitor patrons who plan on drinking and driving.

Community member, Jim Kunkel, on the other hand, said he thinks the responsibility lies elsewhere.

“I think Folly Beach has done a really good job of trying to keep people safe. It really comes down to the individuals,” Kunkel said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.