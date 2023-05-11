SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: K-9 assists in arrest of man who led N. Charleston police chase

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after police say he drove through a stop sign and almost hit a police officer in North Charleston.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 30-year-old man is facing charges after police say he drove through a stop sign and almost hit a police officer in North Charleston.

Thailando King, 30, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting arrest and animal cruelty to a police dog.

An officer was driving through the intersection of Sorentrue Avenue and Azalea Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when King drove through a stop sign and nearly collided with the officer, a police report states.

Police say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the gray Dodge Durango driven by King. The report states he sped off at a high rate of speed and nearly struck another police officer’s vehicle.

The pursuit continued to Dorchester Road onto I-26 and back to the Azalea Drive area before King’s vehicle became disabled near Sorentrue Avenue, the report states.

Police say an unknown vehicle began shooting at officers during the pursuit.

The report states King exited the vehicle and tried running from police, but stopped by a police K-9 shortly after. Police say the K-9 received a cut to his nose.

Officers found 223.4 grams of marijuana during the arrest, the report states.

King was booked at the Charleston County Jail.

Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting during the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
Aljerod Landrum, 22, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at Berkeley Co. deputy, drug possession
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Aisha Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, announced she is leaving the...
Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years

Latest News

The northbound side of the bridge at US 17 has two lanes closed.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate...
3-month-old puppy found with ‘serious’ facial injuries in Berkeley Co.
Assistant Chief Raymond Lloyd became a firefighter at Charleston Fire Department in 1973...
‘What I was called to do’: Retired firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
Angelyna-Cora Coleman is charged with one count of reckless vehicular homicide.
Charleston woman charged with fatally striking pedestrian in West Ashley crash