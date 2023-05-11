Report: K-9 assists in arrest of man who led N. Charleston police chase

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 30-year-old man is facing charges after police say he drove through a stop sign and almost hit a police officer in North Charleston.

Thailando King, 30, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting arrest and animal cruelty to a police dog.

An officer was driving through the intersection of Sorentrue Avenue and Azalea Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when King drove through a stop sign and nearly collided with the officer, a police report states.

Police say the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the gray Dodge Durango driven by King. The report states he sped off at a high rate of speed and nearly struck another police officer’s vehicle.

The pursuit continued to Dorchester Road onto I-26 and back to the Azalea Drive area before King’s vehicle became disabled near Sorentrue Avenue, the report states.

Police say an unknown vehicle began shooting at officers during the pursuit.

The report states King exited the vehicle and tried running from police, but stopped by a police K-9 shortly after. Police say the K-9 received a cut to his nose.

Officers found 223.4 grams of marijuana during the arrest, the report states.

King was booked at the Charleston County Jail.

Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting during the pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.