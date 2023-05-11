SC Lottery
SC Senate confirms new Department of Insurance director

Michael Wise, who became acting director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance, has been confirmed by the state Senate as the agency's permanent director.(South Carolina Government)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who has served as acting of the South Carolina Department of Insurance will now take on that role permanently after the state Senate confirmed him.

Michael Wise, who Gov. Henry McMaster nominated for the position back in April, took over the leadership of the agency that same month when its former director, Ray Farmer, retired.

“The Department of Insurance has done exceptional work during the short time that Mr. Wise has served as Acting Director,” McMaster said. “From hurricanes to combating insurance fraud, he has repeatedly proven himself to be the right person for the job. I have full confidence that he will continue this impressive track record and build upon the agency’s mission to protect insurance consumers, the public interest, and the insurance marketplace.”

Prior to being named acting director, Wise served as the agency’s Deputy Director of Actuarial and Market Services.

Wise holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics-economics from Furman University, is an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society, a member of the American Academy of Actuaries, and a recent graduate of the South Carolina Executive Institute. Wise is also a recent recipient of the American Academy of Actuaries’ Rising Actuary Award.

Wise, 36, resides with his wife, Jennifer, and two children in Columbia.

