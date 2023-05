SC Soccer Coaches Association releases All-State teams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina High School Soccer Coaches Association released their All-State teams on Wednesday with dozens of kids from the Lowcountry earning the honors.

The list includes...

Girls Soccer

2-A/1-A

Ainsley Chunn Oceanside Collegiate Goalkeeper Junior

Georgie Collins Bishop England Defender Senior

Emma Darnell Bishop England Goalkeeper Junior

Hannah Denton Oceanside Collegiate Midfielder Junior

Kristjana Deveau Bishop England Midfielder Junior

Kristen McLeod Academic Magnet Defender Senior

Ella Petry Oceanside Collegiate Midfielder Freshman

Mattie Vermette Academic Magnet Midfielder Sophomore

Charlie Zaifert Academic Magnet Midfielder Junior

3-A

Morgan Davis Philip Simmons Defender Senior

Claire Esse Philip Simmons Midfielder Senior

4-A

Lilliana Iacufano Lucy Beckham Forward Junior

Charlotte Little Lucy Beckham Goalkeeper Junior

Mary Elizabeth Moye Lucy Beckham Midfielder Junior

Gabby Redmon James Island Midfielder Junior

Alexis Spivey James Island Forward Junior

Marley Walker James Island Defender Junior

5-A

Kylie Cino Wando Midfielder Junior

Ella Grace Dillard Wando Midfielder Junior

Sophia Trio West Ashley Forward Sophomore

Boys Soccer

1-A

Matteo Mascarin Palmetto Scholars Academy Midfielder Senior

2-A

Brady Coupe Bishop England Defender Senior

Connor Craig Bishop England Midfielder Senior

Isaiah Jacob Cromedy Oceanside Collegiate Defender Sophomore

Camden Danosky Oceanside Collegiate Defender Sophomore

Dominic D’Ellia Oceanside Collegiate Defender Senior

Easton Khouri Bishop England Forward Junior

JB O’Neal Academic Magnet Goalkeeper Senior

Turner Orvin Academic Magnet Midfielder Senior

Isac Rasheed Oceanside Collegiate Defender Junior

Christian Streck Academic Magnet Midfielder Senior

3-A

Riley Beard Philip Simmons Defender Senior

Ty’sun Mack-Davis Philip Simmons Defender Junior

Tucker Sprofera Philip Simmons Forward Senior

4-A

Ethan Luckie James Island Defender Freshman

Levin Masindet James Island Forward Junior

5-A

Nathaniel Harris Ashley Ridge Midfielder Junior

Andre’ Jackson R.B. Stall Midfielder Senior

Christian Lozano Ashley Ridge Midfielder Senior

Sam Sheppard Wando Defender Sophomore

