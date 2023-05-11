State’s workforce department to welcome new executive director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The agency that monitors unemployment in South Carolina and works to help people find jobs now has a new leader.

The state Senate confirmed William Floyd Thursday as the new executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce.

“The Department of Employment and Workforce has been vital to South Carolina’s recent, record-breaking economic success,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “William Floyd’s outstanding track record as a renowned labor and employment attorney and his experience as SCDEW chief of staff make him well-equipped to lead this critical agency and effectively bridge the gap between the state’s workforce and business community.”

Floyd succeeds Dan Ellzey, who retired from the role. Floyd had been serving as SCDEW’s acting executive director since March 1.

Prior to joining DEW, Floyd practiced law for 35 years as a certified labor and employment law specialist and was listed in the Best Lawyers in America since 2008. He has served on the S.C. Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors as well as the Chamber’s Human Resource and Manufacturing Committees. He also served on the S.C. Bar Employment and Labor Law Section and Military Law Section.

Floyd, 60, received his undergraduate degree from Wofford College and his law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He and his wife Ellen are residents of Lexington and have three adult children.

