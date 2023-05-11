Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Blue and Jackson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re looking for a fluffy friend to keep you company, we have two dogs from the Charleston Animal Society that could be your perfect match!

First, we’re introducing you to 2-year-old Blue, who is a Staffie mix with the most hypnotizing eyes. The shelter says he is pretty mellow, until you get him in a play yard-- then he becomes Mr. Social. Blue still has some manners to learn when it comes to meeting other dogs, as he hasn’t had a lot of experience with them. Staff at the shelter says with some training, he can learn quickly. Blue would do best in a home that already has a calm dog to teach him their ways. They say with some patience, Blue would make a great addition to a loving home. And if you have yummy treats and warm beds, Blue will be forever grateful!

Jackson is a sweet and loveable Staffie/lab mix who is six years old. Once he warms up to his humans, the shelter says he just keeps going! Jackson is looking for his forever home with some adult humans that like to go with the flow and keep it steady. Shelter staff say not to let his reserved demeanor fool you, he’s ready to love and be loved on forever.

Those who are interested in adopting can visit 2455 Remount Rd. in North Charleston. The Charleston Animal Society is open 12-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. during the weekend.

