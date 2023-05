CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will be heating up again as we head into our upcoming Mother’s Day weekend!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Spotty Shower Possible. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 90.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

