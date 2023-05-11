‘What I was called to do’: Retired firefighter celebrates 50 years of service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One retired Charleston firefighter is keeping his legacy strong 50 years and counting.

Assistant Chief Raymond Lloyd started at Charleston Fire Department on May 11, 1973, as a fourth-generation firefighter at the department and his son is continuing that legacy as one of their captains.

Raymond Lloyd as a firefighter in 1974. (Raymond Lloyd)

The City of Charleston declared May 11 as “Assistant Chief Raymond Lloyd Day” and also named him the honorary fire chief on Thursday.

He shares some advice his father gave him when starting this career.

“You do the best you can at the time that you can with the equipment you got, and you’ll have no problem on the job,” Lloyd said. “I’ve kind of lived by that.”

Lloyd served as an engineer, captain and a battalion chief, which is also the position he held during the Sofa Super Store fire of 2007 that killed nine Charleston firemen. He says he’s been to many bad fires, but this one was by far the most devastating. He was given the option to retire shortly after.

“I saw that there was a need for some command staff to stay,” Lloyd said. “Keep some of the consistency in the department and I knew that’s what I was called to do.”

Capt. Earnest McElveen, Raymond Lloyd, firefighter Murven Hurnden and firefighter George Aytes in 1976. (Raymond Lloyd)

He went on to serve many more years before retiring from the department in 2018. He took over as assistant chief of fire operations at Folly Beach Fire Department shortly after, where he still works.

LLoyd says he’s watched this department progress immensely with going from riding on the back of a truck and going into fires without an air pack to developing better training for future firefighters. He says the Sofa Super Store fire really strengthened the department in safety with adding more back-ups and having better radio communication.

On Thursday, Lloyd visited the majority of the Charleston Fire stations to give advice to crews. He told the other firefighters that it’s never the right time to do what’s wrong and it’s never the wrong time to do what’s right.

“When I hear or see our fire engine, it puts a smile on my face, and I always look to see who’s on the rig,” Lloyd said. “...I looked to make sure, you know, they’re doing something safe, and, you know, I’m having a good time.”

Lloyd says he believes the future of the Charleston Fire Department is headed in the right direction.

