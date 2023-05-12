SC Lottery
19-year-old arrested in West Ashley apartment shooting

Alexcia Young, 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Alexcia Young, 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested the woman they say is responsible for an April shooting at an apartment complex.

Alexcia Young, 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police responded at 12:59 p.m. on April 22 to the Waters At West Ashley on Hazelwood Drive.

At the scene, investigators spoke to the victim, who said she had been shot near the community building of the complex. Detectives were notified and went to investigate the scene, where they did not find any other victims.

Young was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Thursday, jail records state.

