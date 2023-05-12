SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say

An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 8-year-old girl in Michigan was able to escape an alleged kidnapper with the help of her older brother.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl was mushroom hunting in her backyard on Wednesday when an unknown male appeared from the woods.

The male suspect held the victim’s mouth shut before a struggle ensued and the girl was able to break free.

Police said the girl’s 13-year-old brother witnessed the assault and shot the suspect with his slingshot,

The 17-year-old suspect ended up being hit in the head and chest, according to authorities.

A family member reportedly spotted the 17-year-old leaving the area and troopers were able to find him hiding at a nearby gas station.

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age, but they said he was taken into custody where he confessed that he planned to severely beat the young girl.

The teen is facing charges that include attempted kidnapping and assault. Authorities said he will be charged as an adult and was booked in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
Sam Dalzell and her then-fiancé pose with their former wedding planner Kylie Grommersch...
Brides report wedding planner ‘ghosted’ them before they said ‘I do’
Kelontae Gavin of Ridgeville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors,...
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June
The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate...
3-month-old puppy found with ‘serious’ facial injuries in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

Prince Polite, 19, was killed by multiple gunshots on Wiggins Road in May of 2017.
Deputies looking for leads in Colleton Co. cold case
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage Friday of the deadly...
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting
In a Berkeley County courtroom, Anthony Gathers pleaded guilty to all charges related to the...
Man sentenced in killing of wife, pregnant stepdaughter
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators