WATCH LIVE: Charleston to dedicate street in honor of former YWCA director, trailblazer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will rename a portion of Coming Street in honor of a woman who led the city’s YWCA for 37 years.

Christine O. Jackson served as executive director of the organization from 1966 to 2003. A portion of Coming Street near the former site of the YWCA, will be renamed Christine O. Jackson Way in her honor.

The dedication is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Jackson led the organization through the era of forced segregation to establish the organization’s current all-inclusive mission of “empowering women and eliminating racism,” a release states.

In 1972, Jackson founded the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, which is now considered the state’s largest tribute to King. Jackson was the first cousin of King’s widow, the late Corette Scott King.

“YWCA Greater Charleston’s board and staff consider it an honor and a duty to continue the legacy of Mrs. Jackson,” current YWCA Greater Charleston Executive Director LaVanda Brown said. “She laid the foundation that we continue to build upon.”

