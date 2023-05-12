SC Lottery
Coroner identifies 14-year-old found shot in Dorchester Co.

Authorities found a dead body with gunshot wounds on the side of the road Friday in the Ridgeville area, according to police on the scene.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Marissa Lute
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office released the name of the teen found dead with gunshot wounds on the side of the road in the Ridgeville area Friday.

Mariyah Ezell, 14, of Summerville, was found lying in the roadway of Timothy Lane near SC 27 at approximately 6:50 a.m., according to coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

An autopsy will determine an official cause of death, Brouthers said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Investigators have not released details of what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

