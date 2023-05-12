Coroner identifies 14-year-old found shot in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office released the name of the teen found dead with gunshot wounds on the side of the road in the Ridgeville area Friday.

Mariyah Ezell, 14, of Summerville, was found lying in the roadway of Timothy Lane near SC 27 at approximately 6:50 a.m., according to coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

An autopsy will determine an official cause of death, Brouthers said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Investigators have not released details of what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.