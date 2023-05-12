SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

County finalizes $7.4M contract for new jail medical provider

Staffing budget increased, as well as required insurance coverage
The man in charge of Charleston County’s detention center was fired within hours of an inmate’s...
The man in charge of Charleston County’s detention center was fired within hours of an inmate’s death inside the facility, but a spokesperson for the agency that runs the jail says that the two incidents are not related.(Live 5 News)
By Blair Sabol
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has finalized a deal with a new jail medical provider for a total annual cost of $7.4 million.

VitalCore Health Strategies, based in Kansas, is now officially scheduled to take over for Wellpath starting on July 1, with the transition period beginning 30 days prior.

Procurement director Barrett Tolbert and Chief Executive Officer of VitalCore Health Strategies Viola Riggin signed off on the deal on May 8.

When compared to the former contract, VitalCore’s services will cost taxpayers around $78,745.94 more each month. The individual cost per inmate per day is estimated to be $18.45, based on a population size of 1,100 inmates.

Though lower in clinical costs than Wellpath, VitalCore’s predecessor, its rate for staffing will cost $103,747.05 more a month, for an annual cost of $5.26 million. That accounts for 71% of the total contract amount.

Wellpath’s staffing only represented 62% of its total annual cost.

The county originally budgeted $9.9 million for the new contract, county spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said. Barlow says the increase in costs from the prior vendor will have no impact on the budget.

The contract is good for one year and can be renewed up to five additional years.

In early April, county council approved VitalCore’s selection out of three total bidders by unanimous vote despite vocal objections from Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano.

In a statement released today the department writes:

“CCSO is looking forward to working with the new provider, VitalCore, to ensure access to quality medical care for all Detention Center residents.”

The current contractor, Wellpath, has come under scrutiny following several inmate deaths. At least eight inmates have died since it began providing services at the jail in July 2020.

In Charleston County it is facing three medical malpractice lawsuits, including ones filed by the families of Jamal Sutherland and most recently D’Angelo Brown.

Brown was an inmate who died after his health rapidly declined during four months of incarceration and denied medical care, his family’s lawyers say.

A new provision in the contract also requires VitalCore to carry medical professional liability insurance of $4 million per occurrence and $12 million overall.

This is an increase from previous requirements for $1 million per occurrence and $3 million overall.

In documents provided to the county, VitalCore wrote that it had no policy with more than $7 million for overall coverage.

The county is now “awaiting on the insurance certificate” for this required coverage, county spokesperson Kaitlin Jordan confirmed.

VitalCore also stated that it had “found the limits of $2,000,000/$4,000,000 to be more than adequate, particularly based on our excellent track record regarding litigation.”

The company has been the subject of more than two dozen federal lawsuits filed in several states including Mississippi, Missouri, Vermont, Michigan, Virginia and Idaho. In 2019, the company also faced a negligence and medical malpractice lawsuit for the death of an inmate in New Mexico.

VitalCore Health Strategies provided the following statement:

VitalCore Health Strategies maintains an excellent track record with one of the lowest, if not the lowest, rate of litigation in the correctional healthcare industry. We are proud of our track record and our focus on providing quality patient care in a difficult and litigious environment. We have had very few lawsuits that have resulted in any settlement and all but a handful of those have been for nominal amounts. We cannot speak to the specifics of any particular case due to patient confidentiality, HIPAA laws, and court restrictions.

VitalCore’s contract with Charleston County includes increased staffing levels to ensure quality care is provided to the increasing acuity of the resident population, an enhanced Medication Assisted Treatment Program, and competitive wages to ensure quality health care staff will be hired and retained.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
Sam Dalzell and her then-fiancé pose with their former wedding planner Kylie Grommersch...
Brides report wedding planner ‘ghosted’ them before they said ‘I do’
Angelyna-Cora Coleman is charged with one count of reckless vehicular homicide.
Charleston woman charged with fatally striking pedestrian in West Ashley crash
The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate...
3-month-old puppy found with ‘serious’ facial injuries in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

The engineers who were hired by the city are in the initial planning period to find ways to...
Folly Beach hires engineers to improve traffic plan
Ridgeville Police responded around 6 a.m. to Ridgeville Road near Timothy Lane.
Coroner identifies 14-year-old found shot in Dorchester Co.
In a Berkeley County courtroom, Anthony Gathers pleaded guilty to all charges related to the...
Man sentenced in killing of wife, pregnant stepdaughter
Alexcia Young, 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
19-year-old arrested in West Ashley apartment shooting