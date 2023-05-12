Crash closes portion of Beech Hill Rd.
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County say a portion of Beech Hill Road is shut down after a crash Thursday night.
The area of 530 Beech Hill Rd. is closed in both directions after a “severe” crash, Dorchester County authorities said in a Tweet.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
