SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crash closes portion of Beech Hill Rd.

The area of 530 Beech Hill Road is closed in both directions after a “severe” crash, Dorchester...
The area of 530 Beech Hill Road is closed in both directions after a “severe” crash, Dorchester County authorities said in a Tweet.(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County say a portion of Beech Hill Road is shut down after a crash Thursday night.

The area of 530 Beech Hill Rd. is closed in both directions after a “severe” crash, Dorchester County authorities said in a Tweet.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a judge's order Wednesday, ordering Jeroid Price back...
Authorities offer 5-digit reward for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Aljerod Landrum, 22, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful...
Man charged with pointing gun at Berkeley Co. deputy, drug possession
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration

Latest News

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Assistant Chief Raymond Lloyd became a firefighter at Charleston Fire Department in 1973...
‘What I was called to do’: Retired firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
Sam Dalzell and her then-fiancé pose with their former wedding planner Kylie Grommersch...
Brides report wedding planner ‘ghosted’ them before they said ‘I do’
The teen, whose name has not been released, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and...
16-year-old arrested in Charleston Co. shooting