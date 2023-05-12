Crews clear crash on Beech Hill Rd.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that blocked a portion of Beech Hill Road has been cleared.
The crash was reported by Dorchester County officials at 7:55 p.m. Thursday.
Both lanes in the area of 530 Beech Hill Rd. were closed after a “severe” crash, Dorchester County authorities said in a Tweet.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
