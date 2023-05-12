Deputies arrest man on multiple sex charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a man accused of sexually exploiting a minor.

Jeremy John Dye, 42, from Moncks Corner is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Detectives say they posed as a 14-year-old girl and made contact with Dye online and were asked for nude photos in February 2023.

An affidavit states the man also traveled to meet with who he believed to be the girl to engage in sexual intercourse.

Dye was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The arrest was made by members of the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.