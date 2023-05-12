SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies looking for leads in Colleton Co. cold case

Prince Polite, 19, was killed by multiple gunshots on Wiggins Road in May of 2017.
Prince Polite, 19, was killed by multiple gunshots on Wiggins Road in May of 2017.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for a breakthrough in a 2017 murder that is currently unsolved.

Prince Polite, 19, was killed by multiple gunshots on Wiggins Road in May of 2017.

Polite’s friends said he was meeting them at a McDonald’s on May 14 on Lady’s Island. At 10:53 p.m., he texted his friends that he was almost there.

He never made it to the restaurant that night.

The sheriff’s office says they got evidence that places Polite in the Charleston area before the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Chapman at 843-549-2211.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI, along with other federal, state and local law...
26 indicted on federal charges in multi-agency Lowcountry operation
Sam Dalzell and her then-fiancé pose with their former wedding planner Kylie Grommersch...
Brides report wedding planner ‘ghosted’ them before they said ‘I do’
Kelontae Gavin of Ridgeville has been invited to perform at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors,...
Lowcountry gospel star getting national attention to perform at home in June
The director of the Berkeley Animal Center was told about a hurt three-month-old chocolate...
3-month-old puppy found with ‘serious’ facial injuries in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage Friday of the deadly...
Sheriff releases dashcam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting
In a Berkeley County courtroom, Anthony Gathers pleaded guilty to all charges related to the...
Man sentenced in killing of wife, pregnant stepdaughter
The man in charge of Charleston County’s detention center was fired within hours of an inmate’s...
County finalizes $7.4M contract for new jail medical provider
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man sentenced in killing of wife, pregnant stepdaughter