Deputies looking for leads in Colleton Co. cold case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for a breakthrough in a 2017 murder that is currently unsolved.

Prince Polite, 19, was killed by multiple gunshots on Wiggins Road in May of 2017.

Polite’s friends said he was meeting them at a McDonald’s on May 14 on Lady’s Island. At 10:53 p.m., he texted his friends that he was almost there.

He never made it to the restaurant that night.

The sheriff’s office says they got evidence that places Polite in the Charleston area before the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Chapman at 843-549-2211.

